Deepika Padukone is one of the finest and most loved actresses and performing aristes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the global film industry for a long time. After having made her debut in the year 2007 with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone has certainly managed to successfully climb all ladders of success with perfection and well, today, her fans and admirers must be immensely proud of her for all the good reasons. Today, not just in India ladies and gentlemen, Deepika Padukone is a personality who’s popular all over all the world. Recently, she won many accolades for her role in Pathaan and not just that, she’s made her presence felt in FIFA World Cup 2023 final alongside Oscars 2023 appearance as a presenter.

While all you fans and admirers saw Deepika Padukone grace Oscars 2023 like a true beauty queen, not many people are perhaps aware about how Deepika Padukone actually got ready and decked up for the big night? The video starts with her introducing herself as Deepika Padukone and here’s your unique opportunity to check how she gets ready for the big Oscar night. In the video, she starts her day with a nice and intense workout session followed by which, she gets a cleansing therapy done in her washroom while wearing a bathrobe. After that, the video jumps to the sequence where gets her makeup and hair done along with her entire look and finally gets ready for the big event. Well, do you all want to check out and get a glimpse of the full video? See below folks –

