Breaking up with someone or being divorced can be detrimental to your financial situation in addition to being difficult and stressful for your heart and mind. Celebrity divorces always manage to grab the public’s attention. There are some Bollywood couples that did that when things were going bad, but many Bollywood celebrities choose to keep their marital status a secret and focus on improving their relationships. More often than not, the zeros behind the alimony payment amounts draw attention from the public. The wealthy in our materialistic world frequently wind up paying millions of dollars in alimony, but that’s not all they have to do; they also have to give up their mansions, purchase bonds, and pay for their children’s education.

Consider the following the 5 priciest divorces in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh

When Saif and Amrita were married in 1991, their age difference garnered media attention. The couple chose to divorce after a grueling 13 years of marriage and the birth of two children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif disclosed in an interview that he was asked to pay Amrita Rs 5 crore in alimony in 2015, a year after their formal divorce. The actor stated that up until his son Ibrahim reached 18, he was also paying Rs 1 lakh each month.

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

Everyone was astonished when Hrithik and Sussanne announced their breakup. Hrehaan and Hridhaan, two sons, are the kids from their fourteen-year marriage. Sussanne allegedly wanted Rs 400 billion in alimony during their 2013 divorce, despite the fact that they are now on friendly terms. Later, it reportedly reached a settlement for Rs 380 crore. Hrithik, however, disregarded all such allegations on his Twitter account.

Farhan Akhtar & Adhuna Bhabhani

In 2016, Farhan and Adhuna separated after a 16-year marriage and made the announcement. Shakya and Akira, two daughters of the couple, live with them. In lieu of a monthly payment, Farhan reportedly decided to make a one-time alimony payment to Adhuna. She did, however, get to keep his enormous 10,000 square-foot Mumbai mansion, Vipassana, for herself and the kids. For the children’s future, the actor reportedly had to make investments as well. The girls were given to Adhuna in full custody, but Farhan was allowed to visit them whenever he pleased.

Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora

Before being married, it is said that Arbaaz and Malaika dated for five years. But the pair chose to split up after 13 years of union. If rumors are accurate, Malaika requested a settlement of between Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 crores. Arhaan, their kid, resides with his parents.

Sunjay Kapur & Karisma Kapoor

In 2016, Karisma and Sunjay Kapur divorced after a 13-year union. Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, the couple’s two children, were born. According to rumors, Karisma changed ownership of Sunjay’s father’s Mumbai home to her name. Additionally, it is said that the actress receives a monthly interest payment of Rs 10 lakh from bonds worth Rs 14 crore that Sunjay purchased in their children’s names.

