Huma Qureshi is glam personified in muscle tee and green skirt, check out

Huma Qureshi, the stunning Bollywood actress, recently graced her Instagram with a stunning ensemble, capturing attention with her chic and stylish appearance. The actress shared a series of photos showcasing her in a fashionable muscle tee in sleek black, paired flawlessly with a metallic green knotted skirt. To elevate the look, she adorned a stylish black cape, adding a touch of sophistication to her attire.

Completing the ensemble with black stockings and pumps, Huma Qureshi exuded a commanding and boss-like presence. Her long wavy hairdo and dewy soft makeup complemented the ensemble, enhancing her overall allure. The actress, effortlessly channeling a boss vibe, shared the photos with a caption that hinted at a dual purpose—showcasing her captivating image and promoting her book, “#Zeba.”

See photos:

In her caption, she playfully mentioned, “Posting a cool picture of me in a cape type outfit… only to sell some copies of #Zeba! Slide next ➡️ to see an excerpt from the book!” Her versatile roles as both an actor and an author shine through in this charismatic display, leaving her followers captivated by her undeniable charm. Huma Qureshi’s fashion-forward choices continue to make waves, establishing her as a trendsetter in the industry.

The photos left her fans all awe in amaze. Fans couldn’t help but go gushing on her stylish look. One wrote, “Looking so lovely ❤️ Zeba, Huma or both. We’ll both” another wrote, “So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking a wow” a third user wrote, “Just looking like a wow”