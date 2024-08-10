Huma Qureshi, You Are Not A Witch, Stuns In Off shoulder Black Gown

Bollywood actress and sensation is gearing up for her latest upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3, with Akshay Kumar. Apart from her acting skills, the Bollywood actress known for her remarkable acting and stylish appearance has again captured attention with her stunning fashion choice. The actress recently wowed onlookers in a sophisticated, stylish western fit, making a powerful statement. Take a look below!

Huma Qureshi’s Stunning Black One-Shoulder Gown Look

Taking to her Instagram post, Huma Qureshi shared photos in a glam gothic fit. The diva’s latest ensemble epitomizes classic elegance and modern chic. The fit features an off-shoulder, puffy, full-sleeve design, highlighting Huma’s shoulders and neckline with elegance. The rich black pleated beautifully, creating a sleek silhouette that compliments her style. The gown’s tube-style, bust-fitted flare adds a touch of glamour while maintaining a refined look. The outfit is from the L’IDÉE clothing brand.

Hairstyle And Makeup For Black Gown

Huma Qureshi styles her look with side-parted wavy highlighted loose bangs, completing the look with sophistication. The actress pairs the gown with velvet stilettos, which add a subtle sparkle without overshadowing the dress.

Her makeup looks flawless, featuring peach eyelids, black fluttery lashes, and blushy cheeks. For a glam look, she opts for red matte lips, which enhance her overall appearance. In the photos, Huma Qureshi flaunts her gothic fit with a graceful look and charismatic beauty.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.