"I want to get pregnant," says Kiara Advani; Check out the whole story

After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on 7th February in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony with family and friends, the duo buzz in the headlines. Recently, the couple was snapped at the airport, leaving for a vacation together. A couple of days ago, Kiara shared a picture mushy picture of Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram story. However, as the duo is vacationing, pregnancy rumors are floating on the internet.

Looking back, Kiara Advani, during her film Good Newz promotion, got candid in an interview about pregnancy. As per the reports, the Good Newz actress expressed her desire to get pregnant so that she can eat whatever she craves, and she wants to similarly like her character Monika Batra in the film. The actress said, “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go.”

Kiara Advani is very picky and wants her babies to be healthy. In an interview when the actress was asked if she wants twins. She expressed that she only wishes for healthy babies. But later, she also shared her desire to have a girl and a boy.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have regularly impressed their fans with their appearances together. They are an inspiration for the youth.

