ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

"I want to get pregnant," says Kiara Advani; Check out the whole story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the cutest couples in the town. The actress reacted to pregnancy in an interview. Check out the full story below to know what she thinks.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 11:30:46
"I want to get pregnant," says Kiara Advani; Check out the whole story 839068

After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on 7th February in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony with family and friends, the duo buzz in the headlines. Recently, the couple was snapped at the airport, leaving for a vacation together. A couple of days ago, Kiara shared a picture mushy picture of Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram story. However, as the duo is vacationing, pregnancy rumors are floating on the internet.

Looking back, Kiara Advani, during her film Good Newz promotion, got candid in an interview about pregnancy. As per the reports, the Good Newz actress expressed her desire to get pregnant so that she can eat whatever she craves, and she wants to similarly like her character Monika Batra in the film. The actress said, “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go.”

Kiara Advani is very picky and wants her babies to be healthy. In an interview when the actress was asked if she wants twins. She expressed that she only wishes for healthy babies. But later, she also shared her desire to have a girl and a boy.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have regularly impressed their fans with their appearances together. They are an inspiration for the youth.

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s views on pregnancy? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838351
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords 837752
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan 835555
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read 834845
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read
"Calling us a fraternity is futile": Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha 834765
“Calling us a fraternity is futile”: Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Earns Rs 16 Crore on Day 2 839089
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Earns Rs 16 Crore on Day 2
Tara Sutaria feels 'so good to be bad' recalling Ek Villain Returns memories 839063
Tara Sutaria feels ‘so good to be bad’ recalling Ek Villain Returns memories
Payday To Star Wars: August 2023 Special Free Games For Gamers On Prime Gaming 839060
Payday To Star Wars: August 2023 Special Free Games For Gamers On Prime Gaming
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet 839052
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl 838878
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl
Read Latest News