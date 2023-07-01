“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family,” Tamannaah Bhatia on intimate scenes on screen

Tamannaah Bhatia, renowned Indian actress and star of Lust Stories 2, recently opened up about her discomfort while watching intimate scenes with her family. In a candid interview, she reflected on her personal journey and how it influenced her decision to avoid such scenes in her earlier films.

Tamannaah, who had previously encouraged fans to watch Lust Stories 2 for its multi-dimensional content, revealed her own unease in the past, admitting to feeling awkward and fidgety while viewing such scenes alongside her family.

However, she emphasized that times have changed and expressed her desire for audiences to embrace a more liberated mindset. The actress, who has now embarked on a path of artistic exploration, aims to break free from societal stigmas and offer a diverse range of characters and performances to her fans.

Here’s what Tamannaah Bhatia said

Talking to News 18, the actress asserted, “I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased.”

“So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the series Jee Karda and is currently hitting headlines with her stunning prowess in the new Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2.