“I will always support you,” Salman Khan’s cryptic post with mystery girl sparks marriage rumours

Salman Khan, a Bollywood superstar with an immense fan following, frequently grabs headlines not only for his films, stage performances, and brand endorsements but also for his social media presence

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 15:15:37
Salman Khan, a Bollywood superstar with an immense fan following, frequently grabs headlines not only for his films, stage performances, and brand endorsements but also for his social media presence. His upcoming espionage action-thriller, “Tiger 3,” is generating substantial anticipation among movie enthusiasts. Fans have been praising the initial glimpse of this Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, known as “Tiger Ka Message.”

Recently, Salman Khan shared a photograph featuring himself with an unidentified woman, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. This viral post has sparked a flurry of amusing reactions from internet users. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor captioned the post with, “I will always support you.”

Have a look-

“I will always support you,” Salman Khan’s cryptic post with mystery girl sparks marriage rumours 859604

In his next cinematic venture, Salman Khan will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, all part of YRF’s “Tiger 3.” Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in this espionage action film, playing the character of Pathaan.

Fans Reactions to Salman Khan’s post

Fans went frenzy soon after Salman Khan shared the post on his social media handle. One wrote, “Ayo bhai tum shadi mat karlena tum hi last single hope motivation ho” another wrote, “Guys plz it’s not bhabhi. This is his bhanji..who is coming in movies..” a third user wrote, “Sir single rehne k liye aap hi Hamare motivation Ho .. aap shadi mat kar Lena”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

