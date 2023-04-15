Commando star Vidyut Jammwal is very famous for his power-packed performances. And the actor is now ready to venture into a new business of producing. Also, IB71 will feature Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “VIDYUT JAMMWAL TURNS PRODUCER WITH ‘IB 71’… TEASER OUT NOW… 12 MAY RELEASE… #VidyutJammwal turns producer with #IB71, directed by #NationalAward winner Sankalp Reddy… Stars #VidyutJammwal, #AnupamKher and #VishalJethwa in pivotal roles… #IB71Teaser.”

The film’s teaser shows a glimpse of Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal in a cop outfit, and she captioned the post, “2 enemy nations, 1 top secret mission, and a victorious covert operation! # IB71, India’s most confidential story, is coming to your theatres on May 12, #IB71Teaser is OUT NOW!”

Vidyut Jammwal talked about his experience working on this film he said, “IB71, for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy, which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world!”

On the other hand, the director said, “Working on IB71 has been an absolute thrill ride for me. From the beginning, I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew I had an actor with the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes and the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB71.”

