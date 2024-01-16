Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal Impress With Their Sizzling Chemistry In New Song ‘Dil Jhoom’

Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa has become one of the awaited films of 2024. And why not? With the blend of action, thriller, and love! This movie also features an incredible cast, including Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Ammy Jackson. After the exciting teaser, the film’s first track, ‘Dil Jhoom, ‘ was released today. This romantic saga features Vidyut and Nora together.

Vidyut Jammwal And Nora Fatehi’s Romantic Song

In the new music video, Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi can be seen romancing. The dynamic duo impresses us with their amazing chemistry. From enjoying ice-creams together to goofing with each other to dancing, Vidyut and Nora are raising the temperature with the sizzling chemistry.

Sharing a glimpse from the music video, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “For the ones Crakk in love. #DilJhoom along with my favourite ls @vishalmishraofficial @tanishk_bagchi.”

Dil Jhoom was originally written and composed by Ali Zafar. Later, Tanishk Bagchi recreated the music with new lyrics by Gurpreet Saini. And the soulful voices of Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal create wonders.

This multi-star film is set to entertain the audience on 23rd February 2024 in theatres. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films.

