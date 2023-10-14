Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort

Your favorite stars were recently snapped at the airport, from Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran to Vidyut Jammwal. They show their exquisite fashion sense at the airport as they don casuals with a touch of contemporary style. Let’s check out who wore what.

Kiara Advani

The beautiful Kiara is a heartthrob of millions of hearts. The actress snapped at the airport in her stylish avatar. She wore a beige tank top tucked in with a beige high-waist loose pants. She looked beautiful with her rosy makeup and black glasses.

Shriya Saran

The South beauty was seen leaving the city in her super cool look. She wore a white and blue pleated dress with a halter neckline. She secures her dress with a black belt. With the black hat on her head, she exudes vacation vibes.

Kritika Kamra

For her airport appearance, the stunning diva wore a plain black sultry top paired with blue baggy denim jeans. She adorns her look with gold hoop earrings, black glasses, and open hairstyles. The brown shoulder bag completes her looks.

Vijay Varma

Lust Stories 2 actor dons a cargo cardigan from the Carhartt brand paired with blue denim jeans. With the stylish watch and black glasses, he looks dashing. Also, he smiled for photos.

Vidyut Jammwal

The Commando boy Vidyut flaunts his sensual body in a netted beige t-shirt and charcoal grey denim jeans. The actor rounds his appearance with a round grey hat. He adds an extra dose of sophistication with black glasses.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.