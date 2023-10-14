Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort

Indian stars were snapped at the airport today, acing their airport fashion in comfort casuals from Kiara Advani and Shriya Saran to Vidyut Jammwal. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 20:00:31
Your favorite stars were recently snapped at the airport, from Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran to Vidyut Jammwal. They show their exquisite fashion sense at the airport as they don casuals with a touch of contemporary style. Let’s check out who wore what.

Kiara Advani

The beautiful Kiara is a heartthrob of millions of hearts. The actress snapped at the airport in her stylish avatar. She wore a beige tank top tucked in with a beige high-waist loose pants. She looked beautiful with her rosy makeup and black glasses.

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861378

Shriya Saran

The South beauty was seen leaving the city in her super cool look. She wore a white and blue pleated dress with a halter neckline. She secures her dress with a black belt. With the black hat on her head, she exudes vacation vibes.

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861379

Kritika Kamra

For her airport appearance, the stunning diva wore a plain black sultry top paired with blue baggy denim jeans. She adorns her look with gold hoop earrings, black glasses, and open hairstyles. The brown shoulder bag completes her looks.

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861380

Vijay Varma

Lust Stories 2 actor dons a cargo cardigan from the Carhartt brand paired with blue denim jeans. With the stylish watch and black glasses, he looks dashing. Also, he smiled for photos.

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861377

Vidyut Jammwal

The Commando boy Vidyut flaunts his sensual body in a netted beige t-shirt and charcoal grey denim jeans. The actor rounds his appearance with a round grey hat. He adds an extra dose of sophistication with black glasses.

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861381

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

