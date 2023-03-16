Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Manhtani are two individuals who surprised the entire world earlier in 2021 when they announced their engagement. The duo got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra and they even confirmed the same on their social media handles.

However, as per reports in Times Of India and The Siasat Daily, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita have apparently called it quits. The duo were reportedly spotted at haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey’s daughter and apparently were maintaining a distance from each other. Reports reveal that the duo continue to remain good friends and have a respectful equation with each other.

