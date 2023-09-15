Movies | Celebrities

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress

Malaika Arora makes a case of stunning fashion with her electric blue One-shoulder thigh-high slit dress on the red carpet. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 21:00:21
The queen of hearts, Malaika Arora, knows how to pull off head-turning looks whether on the red carpet or every day. We have often witnessed her fashion file in gym wear and casual style whenever she is snapped outside of her gym. But we can never underestimate her when it comes to stealing the show with her glamour. She shows how to ace the red carpet look.

Malaika Arora In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress

The Chaiya Chaiya actress looks captivating! This electric blue dress is undoubtedly the show stealer. The one-shoulder detail on the left and the off-shoulder sleeve on the right give a touch of modern-day style. But it does not end there! The gown’s bottom bodice is draped with frills, making it look stunning. What’s more? The front slit adds a send of sensuality. This dress is from Deme which costs 18,500.

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851865

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851866

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851867

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851868

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851869

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851870

In Photos: Malaika Arora Looks Weekend Party Ready In Electric Blue One-shoulder Thigh-high Slit Dress 851871

Malaika Arora completes her appearance with the sparkling dangles. Her hands were adorned with silver chain bracelets and a white bracelet, which gave her a trendy look. With the strappy high heels, Malaika complemented her stunning look. The actress opts for bold winged eyeliner, adding to her beauty. Her cheekbones were blushed properly, giving her an edgy look. And the pink lips add an extra dose of charm. No matter whether an event of night party, this look is perfect for wherever you go.

Did you like Malaika Arora’s striking appearance in an electric blue dress? Share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

