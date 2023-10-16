Movies | Celebrities

In Photos: Priya Varrier Looks Sizzling In Traditional White Saree As She Poses Inside Lake

Priya Varrier took to her Instagram handle and shared a sizzling set of photos in a traditional white saree. The diva looks sensuous in photos. Check them out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 02:20:01
Credit: Priya Varrier Instagram

Priya Varrier is a talented, gorgeous and versatile actress in the South cinema. With her stint on-screen, she has carved her niche. Not just that, with her fashion moments, she has captivated fans. Yet again, the actress, with her sizzling avatar in saree, is making fans go swooning.

Priya Varrier’s Sizzling Look In Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shares a series of photos from her sizzling photoshoot. The actress looks divine in the traditional white South Indian saree with a gold border. She pairs her look with the matching plunge-neck blouse, creating a sensual look.

But wait, there is more! With the gold plain chain necklace and small earrings, she adorns her look. Priya completes her traditional glam with kajal eyes, rosy cheeks, and pinkish-red lips. Her hair-tied looks alluring. With the bold red bindi and her mid-part hair filled with sindoor, she looks like a married woman.

Throughout the series of photos, Priya Varrier poses inside the lake. Amidst the beauty of nature, Priya looks nothing short of an angel. She flaunts her sultry neckline and curvaceous midriff, making us swoon over her sizzling looks.

Did you like Priya Varrier’s sizzling avatar? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

