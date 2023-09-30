Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos

Shriya Saran shows her boldness in a trail gown.

Raashi Khanna flaunts her traditional glam in a lehenga set.

Priya Varrier makes jaws drop in crop top and skirt.

South actresses have garnered massive love from people across the country over the past few years. Well, it’s not just their acting skills but their stint in fashion that makes them the heartthrob of the audience. This time, Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Varrier look vision in their modern-day choices.

Shriya Saran In Trail Gown

The trendy trail gowns are top choices in the modern world. It gives that queen vibes walking down the red carpet or grand events while Shriya Saran shows her boldness in this green trail gown. The plunging neckline accentuates her sultry shoulders and neckline. And the thigh-high slit details add a sense of sensuality. We cannot get enough of her bold avatar; undoubtedly, she is a vision in this outfit.

Raashi Khanna In Lehenga Set

Wishing to be the center of attraction in traditional flair? Lehenga is the perfect choice. This intricately designed lehenga with stones and sequins makes heads turn like Raashi Khanna in this lehenga set. The sultry blue blouse defines Raashi’s midriff with the low-waisted lehenga skirt. The long earrings and glossy makeup give her a modern-day touch. This vision is surreal.

Priya Varrier In Crop Top And Skirt

Be the Babe of your group in a cute and sultry crop and skirt style, just like Priya Varrier in this strapless printed bustier crop top paired with a classy printed long skirt. The long hoop earrings add classy with the minimalistic makeup. With the black boot heels, she looks like a complete vision.

Whose modern-day style do you like? Let us know below.