Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP

Priya Varrier became a hot topic after her winking video went viral on the internet. The diva today in the latest pictures looks magical in a timeless ivory saree. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 17:35:09
Priya Varrier is here to rule with her timeless glam in the traditional flair. Her divine look says, ‘I’m here to slay’ with her gorgeousness. With her glam, she is effortlessly ruling in the enchanting white saree in her latest Instagram pictures.

Priya Varrier’s Timeless Glam

For the pre-release event of BRO, the actress wore a white timeless ivory see-through saree with embedded pearls. She paired it designer cut-out high-neck blouse by the Kamaali Couture. The bold look complimented her appearance in the modern ethnic drape.

Priya knows the power of accessories, as she adorns her ivory look with diamond earrings. And let’s not forget that the sleek bun hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication to the mesmerizing ensemble. But wait, there is more!

Her smokey eye makeup blushed cheeks, and pink lips rounded her appearance. The diva exuded effortless charm in these latest pictures. Priya Varrier embraced her ethnicity throughout the striking poses.

Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP 840989

Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP 840990

Well, the credit goes to the amazing team behind her magical look. Styling team Preethan Jukalker and Pratima Jukalker. At the same time, her makeup and hair were done by Sadhana Singh and Raj Bali.

Overall, Priya’s new ivory look is indeed magical with the white saree and adorns. She rules over our hearts always.

Did you like Priya Varrier’s ivory look? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

