In Photos: Rakul Preet Singh Spreads Her Charm In Pastel Sheer Saree

Rakul Preet Singh is capturing attention with her latest appearance in a six-yard saree. Known for her impeccable styling sense, Rakul has often set the fashion bar high with her top-notch appearances wherever she goes. And the latest is no exception. This time, the diva spreads her charm in a pastel hue. Let’s dive into her full look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Pastel Saree Look

Embracing the power of ethnicity, the Chhatriwali actress wore a beautiful pastel grey sheer saree from the fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The extensive mukaish work across the volume of the drape looks beautiful. Embellished with intricate details, the pastel saree shines like a star. Rakul pairs the saree with a netted pattern woven together in a three-dimensional touch. In the snow-grey appearance, Rakul Preet looks stunning.

Rakul Preet Singh kept the styling minimal to allow her outfit to take centre stage. She styled her hair in a sleek mid-parted bun, adding to her charm. With the exquisite fishtail earrings, she completes her overall appearance. The brown eye shadow and mere kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks and golden shine on the face capture attention. With the glossy nude lips, she gives her look a glamorous touch. In the photos, Rakul Preet Singh spreads her charm in striking poses.

