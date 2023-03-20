Aishwarya Rai, the Bollywood icon, keeps her social media posts simplistic and authentic. The actress frequently posts pictures and clips of her family on Instagram along with latest update about her work. Aishwarya Rai has now conveyed a touching post on the event of the death anniversary of her father, Krishnaraj Rai.

In the first picture, we can see the portrait of her father. In the second picture, we can see the actress posing with her daughter Aaradhya in front of her father’s portrait. The third one comes with her, her daughter and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, all posing together in front of the portrait together, as they all pay tribute to Krishna Raj on his death anniversary.

Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya Rai wrote, “Love you eternally, Daddy – Ajja,” and also added an array of love heart emojis and more in the comments. For the unversed, Krishna Raj died in the year 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

In the picture, we can see the family looking surreal in their white adorns. Aishwarya decked herself up in a beautiful white salwar suit. She teamed it with her mid-parted sleek hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. On the other hand, Aaradhya can be seen all gorgeous in her white ensemble that she teamed with her long sleek hair and a beautiful hairband. Abhishek Bachchan wore an off-white casual wear that he teamed with nerdy glasses.

Aishwarya earlier celebrated the Jodhaa Akbar’s craze on her social media handle. She shared a video glimpse from the movie itself celebrating the love the movie has received over the years. Here take a look at the video- The movie starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.