In pics: Katrina Kaif’s day out in beach with her gal pals

Katrina Kaif’s beach day out with her gal pals is giving us goals, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 09:54:24
Katrina Kaif is an ardent social media user. She owns a huge fan following on Instagram. Kaif keeps her fans swooned with her everyday posts and pictures on her gram. Whether it’s about her film updates or personal life. Owing to that, here’s that one time when she shared candid pictures from her ‘birthday on the beach’. She was off with for a holiday with her friends and family. Scroll beneath to check the pictures-

Katrina Kaif’s pictures with her friends from beach

In a series of photographs that surfaced online, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif can be seen enjoying a sunny beach holiday with her friends and family. In one snapshot, Katrina is captured looking back and smiling for the camera, dressed in a white shirt dress over a black bikini and sporting a natural, makeup-free look.

Another picture features Katrina posing alongside her sister Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, and Ileana D’Cruz, all of whom appear to be in high spirits. In a separate photograph, Katrina can be seen sharing a warm moment with a close friend.

The final image shows Katrina’s brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal, reclining on the beach while the group of women gather around him, laughing and having a good time. Angira is seen donning a black swimsuit, while Ileana opts for a pink outfit and Isabelle wears a white and black ensemble. Sharvari dons a yellow shirt over her swimsuit, and Sunny is seen in a white t-shirt and colorful shorts.

Check out-

