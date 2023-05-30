In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks

Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal are three of the most stunning and captivating beauties that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal have been forces to reckon with in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time before making heads spin in B-Town, Katrina Kaif has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi entertainment industry since the very beginning of her career and well, we are absolutely in awe of everything that she does from her end. Her fan following and popularity know no limits and that’s exactly why, literally all her social media posts, videos and Instagram reels go viral immediately in literally no time. All three of them are very popular on social media and that’s what we love and admire the most about them.

Check out how to slay in stunning and simple denim avatars to raise the heat in airport fashion:

The best thing about Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal has to be the fact that all three of them are irresistible and can burn the oomph game effortlessly with limited efforts. They are stylish naturally and no wonder, all their fans all over the country look upto them for fashion and vogue inspiration. Well, their fashion styling preferences are quite different from one another. However, there’s one common pattern that we have noticed in their airport style game. Well, as per our observation, all three of them have a fancy for simple denim pattern jeans and well, we are truly going bananas seeing the simple way by means of which they win hearts with their denim fashion. Well, here you go –

Well, among the three of them ladies and gentlemen, who’s denim style at airport wins your heart the most? Whose style game appeals to you the most? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com