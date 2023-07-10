ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a famous diva in the Bengali entertainment business. Check out her stunning, dreamy look pink in her latest Instagram dump; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 23:36:59
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832515

Bengali girl Ritabhari Chakraborty is known for her versatility and on-screen performance in the entertainment world. Her social media presence keeps her in high buzz every time she shares new pictures or videos. She knows how to pull attention toward her. Once again, the diva is mesmerizing her fans with her dreamy look. Check it out.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Dreamy Look

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a new dreamy picture with her fans. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a floral pink gown. A beautiful white earring accessorized her appearance. In contrast, her sparkling pink eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and pink lips added to her beauty. She liked gorgeous, with her open hair flying in the air.

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832511

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832512

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832513

Throughout the photoshoot, Ritabhari defined her magical look. Her every pose screams attention, and undoubtedly one cannot ignore her gorgeousness. Her deep oceanic eyes and beautiful smile mesmerized her fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Dreaming in Pink! #pinkaesthetic.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a renowned Bengali beauty who has worked in several famous shows and films. Recently she was seen in the film Fatafati. She enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram and treats her fans with her new pictures and videos.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s new dreamy pink look? Please share your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

