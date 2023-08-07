ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords

Ritabhari is seen in a stylish black-red sports bra that's an absolute showstopper, teamed with a sports jacket that's cooler than a cucumber in shades. But wait, the fashion fiesta doesn't stop there – she pairs it with yoga leggings that are all sorts of stylish and comfy

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Aug,2023 23:36:33
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords 841160

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the queen of funk fashion, is here to show us how it’s done! The dazzling Fatafati actress, fresh from her film ‘Nandini,’ just dropped some Friendship Day magic on her Instagram. And oh boy, did she bring the style game with her!

In her latest pictures, Ritabhari is a vision of chicness. The diva prepped up in a stylish black-red sports bra that’s an absolute showstopper, teamed with a sports jacket that’s cooler than a cucumber in shades. But wait, the fashion fiesta doesn’t stop there – she pairs it with yoga leggings that are all sorts of stylish and comfy. It’s like she’s telling us that comfort and style are the ultimate BFFs!

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords 841157

In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords 841158

And let’s talk hair – those wavy locks are on point as if they’re dancing to their own rhythm. With kohled eyes that could give the night sky a run for its money and lips adorned with the prettiest nude pink, Ritabhari’s makeup is nothing short of fabulous. It’s like she’s sprinkled stardust on her look, and we’re all just soaking it in.

Ritabhari Chakraborty has us all swooning with her Friendship Day vibes and style wizardry. She’s not just a fashion icon; she’s the ultimate bestie we never knew we needed for our fashion inspo. With her stunning ensemble and those confident vibes, she’s proving that fashion is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it. And trust us, Ritabhari is wearing it like a crown!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here 840333
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini 839413
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini
It’s raining pink for Ritabhari Chakraborty, watch 838516
It’s raining pink for Ritabhari Chakraborty, watch
Ritabhari Chakraborty calls it a wrap for her upcoming ‘Nandini, shares BTS 837618
Ritabhari Chakraborty calls it a wrap for her upcoming ‘Nandini, shares BTS
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836733
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside 836319
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside
Latest Stories
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha 841046
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha
Sonam Bajwa Gets Candid With Her Pet Dog In Mirror Selfie, See Here 841154
Sonam Bajwa Gets Candid With Her Pet Dog In Mirror Selfie, See Here
K-Dramas dubbed in Hindi coming to Amazon miniTV this August: Your Honour, Big Issue and Switch in the line up 841250
K-Dramas dubbed in Hindi coming to Amazon miniTV this August: Your Honour, Big Issue and Switch in the line up
Prajaktta Mali's Unfiltered Self In The Beauty Of Nature; See Pics 841134
Prajaktta Mali’s Unfiltered Self In The Beauty Of Nature; See Pics
Monalisa's Love For Lavender Is Visible In Her Sultry Six Yard Avatar 841071
Monalisa’s Love For Lavender Is Visible In Her Sultry Six Yard Avatar
Adorable! Priyank Chopra drops pictures of Malti Marie from Nick Jonas’ NY tour 841169
Adorable! Priyank Chopra drops pictures of Malti Marie from Nick Jonas’ NY tour
Read Latest News