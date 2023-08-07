In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the queen of funk fashion, is here to show us how it’s done! The dazzling Fatafati actress, fresh from her film ‘Nandini,’ just dropped some Friendship Day magic on her Instagram. And oh boy, did she bring the style game with her!

In her latest pictures, Ritabhari is a vision of chicness. The diva prepped up in a stylish black-red sports bra that’s an absolute showstopper, teamed with a sports jacket that’s cooler than a cucumber in shades. But wait, the fashion fiesta doesn’t stop there – she pairs it with yoga leggings that are all sorts of stylish and comfy. It’s like she’s telling us that comfort and style are the ultimate BFFs!

And let’s talk hair – those wavy locks are on point as if they’re dancing to their own rhythm. With kohled eyes that could give the night sky a run for its money and lips adorned with the prettiest nude pink, Ritabhari’s makeup is nothing short of fabulous. It’s like she’s sprinkled stardust on her look, and we’re all just soaking it in.

Ritabhari Chakraborty has us all swooning with her Friendship Day vibes and style wizardry. She’s not just a fashion icon; she’s the ultimate bestie we never knew we needed for our fashion inspo. With her stunning ensemble and those confident vibes, she’s proving that fashion is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it. And trust us, Ritabhari is wearing it like a crown!