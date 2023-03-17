Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures from her latest traditional photoshoot. The actress wooed us right away with her stylish looks in her designer organza saree, as she poses for the pictures keeping it serene and surreal. Check out below as we decode her conventional fashion code-

In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing a beautiful transparent olive green saree. The six yards featured beautiful golden embellished borders by the pallu and the edges. She completed the look with a matching deep neck blouse. Her hair looked perfect as she teamed it with long wavy hair. Her makeup glowed up right, while she rounded it off with a pair of golden drop earrings.

Sharing the pictures, Shriya Saran wrote, “It’s amazing how old friend just know you . @soondah_wamu always brings out the crazy in me . Shot this in chennai , after 16 hours of work travel …. Wearing my favourite @sithara_kudige Love the blouses she makes . Ufff this saree is amazing Make up @mukeshpatilmakeup Hair @priyanka_sherkar1 @kabzaamovieofficial”

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her social media, fans came in flooding with love and praises for the actress.

One wrote, “Gorgeous Queen Forever 💯 and Age is Just a Number 🔥”,

another wrote, “Can’t believe that you are a mommy😮still looking soo young🔥🔥”.

What are your thoughts on the above traditional style files by Shriya Saran? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.