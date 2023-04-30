In ruched mini dress, Katrina Kaif proves that white is her colour

Katrina Kaif’s style has always been head-turning. Time and again, the actress has astounded us with her fashion decks. Owing to that, here’s when she looked all magical in white when attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash along with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The actress mesmerized everyone with her ethereal look in a captivating white fur dress by the talented designer Magda Butrym. The flapping sleeves of the dress perfectly complemented her sweet angelic aura, radiating an enchanting vibe that left everyone in awe.

With her hair loosely flowing and minimal makeup, Katrina looked ravishing in the backless dress that accentuated her flawless figure. The whole ensemble was elevated by her choice of great heels that added a touch of elegance to her overall look. It was a sight to behold, and all eyes were on her as she glided through the crowd, leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “That kind of a night 🤍”

The stunning and talented actress, Katrina Kaif, has her hands full with some exciting projects in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly anticipating her next release, Tiger 3, in which she will be sharing screen space with the legendary Salman Khan.

Katrina has even more in store for her fans. She will be seen alongside the gorgeous Alia Bhatt and the stunning Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jee Le Zara. Katrina will also be seen in the upcoming movie Merry Christmas, where she will be sharing screen space with the talented Vijay Sethupathi. With a powerhouse cast and a gripping storyline, this movie is sure to be a blockbuster hit.