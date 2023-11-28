Inside Malaika Arora’s Relaxing Nature Treat

The undisputed queen of fashion, Malaika Arora, never ceases to make a buzz with her sartorial choices. She is an active social media user who loves to share insights from her life. From flaunting her exquisite fashion sense to night parties to cozy moments with her boyfriend, the actress shares every detail with her fans. However, today, she makes headlines for her personal reasons. The diva in the latest dump shares a glimpse of her refreshing nature treat.

Malaika Arora’s Nature Treat

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Fevicol Se dancer drops a photo of herself treating her fans with her unfiltered glimpse. In the photo, the actress can be seen relaxing on the green grass, supporting her head with her hand. She wore a white loose white pajama and shirt, exuding comfy and cool vibes. She tied her hair in a high bun, keeping herself all comfortable and free.

With the visual, it seems that Malaika Arora took time off and planned a refreshing vacation. The green grass, long trees, and blue sky look beautiful. The peacock in the backdrop looks super beautiful and makes us wonder about her location. The all-green atmosphere and comfortable vibe are just wow. However, in her caption, the actress reveals her mood right now: eat, sleep, relax, and repeat.

