Inside Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani’s Fairytale Wedding (Unseen Photos)

If you feel that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding diaries are over, then wait because the precious insights are here as the bride shares new photos from her fairytale wedding, and it’s all adorable and blissful. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a few more photos from the wedding with a long paragraph. Let’s take a look.

Jackky held his wife close in the first image while Rakul couldn’t stop gushing, creating a blissful view. The next shows the couple walking together hand-in-hand in the silhouette hour. What’s interesting is the bride’s chuda that had the names of the bride and groom. In a candid shot, the other photo shows the Thank You actress’s happiness. Last but not least, Singh and Bhagnani’s families pose together, which symbolizes the relationship between the two families.

In the latest paragraph, Rakul expressed that she dreamed of a fairytale wedding and thanked the designer Tarun Tahiliani for the beautiful ensembles. “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding, and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani, for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”

