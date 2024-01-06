Inside Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s goofy London trip [Watch]

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the dynamic duo of Bollywood has become the talk of the town in show business. The power couple, known for their unabashed display of affection, recently ushered in the New Year with a romantic escapade to the enchanting city of London. Documenting their delightful journey, Tamannaah shared an entertaining video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their quirky vacation.

The lighthearted footage, shot during their London sojourn, showcased Tamannaah, Vijay Varma, and their friends in candid moments. The video’s narrative took a humorous twist, with a playful voice-over suggesting that the trip was a spontaneous post-work adventure in the bustling city. The comical highlight unfolded when the group, ravenous after their arrival, ordered pizza, only to discover the peculiar fact that London pizza doesn’t come pre-sliced. With a witty inquiry – “isko kaatege kaise (how will it be cut)” – Tamannaah left viewers in splits.

See video here:

Navigating through a playlist dominated by English-only music at their celebration posed a challenge for their “desi dil.” However, their love for Indian cinema prevailed, as they couldn’t resist channelling their inner Shah Rukh Khan despite the cultural mismatch. Venturing out on a daring expedition in the chilly weather, the duo showcased their adventurous side by indulging in ice cream.

As the video concluded, their friends serenaded them with Arijit Singh’s soulful rendition of “Channa Mereya,” creating a heartwarming atmosphere. The video earned a lot of attention and love from the netizens. One wrote, “Yes, you are beautiful! You are magical because of all your flaws quirks and weirdness! Yes you are beautiful in your own unique way” another wrote, “Thank you, for showing the real side of you. Unlike other B town Actors/ Actress, who Only prefers to show there reel life.”