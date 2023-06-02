ADVERTISEMENT
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics

A series of photographs surfaced on social media, featuring the actor alongside Tamannaah, Nelson Dilipkumar, Jaffer Sadiq, and various others. The jubilant occasion captured the cast and crew celebrating the completion of the shooting for "Jailer."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 17:30:48
After more than a year of shooting, the highly-anticipated Rajinikanth starrer “Jailer” has officially wrapped up production. The accomplished actor, along with co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, completed their portions for the film. Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, this upcoming Tamil movie is slated for release on August 10th. Celebratory moments were captured in a series of photos shared on social media, featuring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, Nelson Dilipkumar, Jaffer Sadiq, and others.

The team commemorated the occasion by cutting a cake adorned with the words “Jailer shooting wrapped.” Joining Rajinikanth and Tamannaah in pivotal roles are Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. Additionally, esteemed actor Mohanlal will be making a special cameo appearance. Produced by Sun Pictures and featuring the musical talents of Anirudh Ravichander, “Jailer” is eagerly anticipated to hit theaters on August 11th.

It’s a wrap for Jailer

Sun Pictures shared pictures from the sets of the movie on their official Twitter handle. Sharing the pictures, where we can see Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia and others all indulged in the mood for celebrations. Sharing the pictures, the page wrote, “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom 😍💥 #JailerFromAug10”

Have a look-

 

