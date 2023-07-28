It’s raining pink for Ritabhari Chakraborty, watch

Ritabhari Chakraborty is making hearts flutter as she showers us with a delightful pink extravaganza! The stunning diva recently shared a striking video on her social media handle, and boy, did she look absolutely grand in her avatar!

In the video, Ritabhari donned a soothingly serene outfit that caught everyone’s attention. She wore a sheer corseted white bodice with a flared bottom, adorned with beautiful pink roses. The combination of white and pink created a magical visual, leaving us in awe of her ethereal style.

To add an enchanting touch, the outfit featured extended see-through sheer sleeves that she elegantly played on like graceful wings. It was like she was a majestic fairy, spreading her charm everywhere she went!

Ritabhari’s fashion choices are always on point, and her hair and makeup complemented her look to perfection. Her long wavy hair added a touch of romance, and she kept her eyes minimal but kept a pop of pink eyeshadow, letting her natural beauty shine through, along with pink tinted lips, keeping it as the cherry on top, completing her radiating look.

With every move and pose, Ritabhari exuded confidence and grace, captivating her fans and leaving them mesmerized by her charm. It’s safe to say that she knows how to make a statement with her style, and we are here for it!

On the work front, Ritabhari was last seen in the movie Fatafati. The actress recently wrapped up for the movie Nandini.

