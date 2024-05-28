Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates ’25 Years Of Biwi No.1′ With Wife Rakul Preet Singh, Shares Throwback Wedding Pictures

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have been all over the internet since they jetted off for their fun-filled and adventurous vacation in Fiji Island. Recently, the duo celebrated three months of marriage. Jackky dropped a video featuring throwback wedding photos with Rakul Preet Singh celebrating 25 years of the iconic movie Biwi No.1. Let’s take a look.

Jackky Bhagnani’s Celebration Of 25 Years Of Biwi No.1

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackky dropped a video featuring throwback wedding photos where the couple look adorable and fun. Sharing this video, the actor played the music Biwi No.1 title song, and in the caption, he wrote, “Celebrating 25 years of Biwi No.1 with my Biwi No.1 Thank you all for loving the film all these years. Would love to see enjoying your moments with your Biwi No.1.”

Biwi No.1 is a Hindi comedy-drama film directed by David Dhawan, and it was produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s father, Vashu Bhagnani. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Sathi Leelavathi. The film, released in 1999, completes 25 years in 2024. It was a commercial success with a box office collection of 52.80 crores across the globe, which made it the second highest-grossing film of the year. The star cast of the film included Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan.