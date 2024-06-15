Jackky Bhagnani Praises Zara Khan As She Becomes First Indian Artist To Perform At Mawazine Festival

Zara Khan (Zahrah S. Khan), also known as Sasha Agha, is a British actress and singer based in India. She is known for her work as a playback singer and actress in Bollywood films and the music industry. She is a powerhouse of talents, and now she is the first Indian artist to perform at the Mawazine Festival. Recognizing Zara’s achievement, filmmaker and actor Jackky Bhagnani took his Instagram handle to pen an appreciation note.

Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram story and shared a post that read, “Zahrah S Khan becomes the first Indian to perform at Mawazine Festival in Morocco alongside Ateez, Alawn, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Central Cee, Calvin Harris and many more!” Appreciating Zara’s achievement, the actor wrote, “Leading the way for Indian artists at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco! Congratulations @zarakhan, so proud!”

Re-sharing the story, Zara Khan thanked the actor and wrote, “Thank so much Ur always so supportive and kind means a lot.”

Zara Khan made her singing debut with the song Khud Se Zyada. After analyzing her talent, she made singing her full-fledged career. Later, she sang Kya Karte The Saajna from the hit movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as her first playback singer in Bollywood. Zara enjoys massive fandom on her social media, with more than 7 million followers. Her regular posts keep her in the top buzz.