Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates 46th Birthday With Wife Genelia, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh And More

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his 46th birthday today, December 17, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. Known for his versatility and charm, Riteish continues to leave a lasting impression in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema.

The actor recently hosted a lavish birthday bash for his industry friends, and a video from the celebration has been going viral on social media. The star-studded guest list featured some of his closest friends, including Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Arpita Khan, Ashish Chowdhry, Shabir Ahluwalia, and several others. The joyous vibe of the party, with music and laughter, reflected Riteish’s vibrant personality and the strong bonds he shares within the film fraternity.

A highlight of the evening was Riteish’s candid and heartwarming moments with his wife, Genelia D’Souza. The couple, often admired for their endearing chemistry, were seen laughing together, giving fans yet another reason to swoon over their relationship. Their love story has been a source of inspiration for many, as they frequently share emotional and fun glimpses of their life on social media, earning them the tag of “couple goals.”

Riteish’s journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. In 2023, he made waves by founding his production company, Mumbai Film Company, and expanding his creative horizons into Marathi cinema. His passion for storytelling and acting has led to numerous acclaimed projects, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

As fans and friends pour in their heartfelt wishes, Riteish’s birthday celebrations toast to his success and the love he has garnered over the years. With his signature humour, impeccable performances, and unwavering dedication, he continues to be a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Here’s wishing Riteish Deshmukh a very happy birthday and an exciting year ahead filled with new milestones, laughter, and love!