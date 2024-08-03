Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Gown And Jackky Bhagnani Poses In Traditional Wear, Checkout Couple Instagram Post!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the stunning Bollywood couple who recently set the internet ablaze with their stunning Instagram post. The couple, known for their incredible style and charisma, showcased their individual fashion flair in two contrasting outfits that perfectly highlighted their unique styles. Let’s dive into the details of their latest Instagram post.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Instagram Post-

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a glamorous western fit for an award show that exudes elegance and sophistication. The orange color with strapless bodycon, ruffle thigh-high slit added a touch of sensuality while maintaining class. The gown features intricate detailing, such as sequin work, adding to its opulent appearance. Rakul paired her gown with statement jewelry, such as elegant earrings, rings, and a chic bracelet, adding a sophisticated touch to her look. Her makeup features, shimmery eyes and a striking creamy lip color. Her hairstyle is in middle-partition bangs with a high bun hairstyle to enhance the overall look.

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani chose traditional wear for a Dharmaveer 2 film screening as he opted for classic kurta-pants, adding a touch of cultural elegance to his look. The traditional outfit features a maroon high-neck, full sleeves, side cuts, straight t-shirt style short kurta, including intricate silver brooch embellishments that highlight Jackky’s refined style. Jackky has accessorized with a stylish look in a statement wristwatch and floral black shoes, which complement his outfit. Jackky has a well-trimmed beard and a polished, sleek, puffy hairstyle that completes his traditional ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have showcased their impeccable fashion sense again through their latest Instagram post.

