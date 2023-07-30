Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia amused her fans by sharing some captivating moments from the audio launch event of her upcoming movie “Jailer.” The event was filled with excitement and emotions as she performed in front of her devoted fans who have shown immense love for her film, “Kaavaalaa.” Tamannaah expressed her heartfelt gratitude in her post and shared her joyous feelings about the event.

In the beautiful pictures she shared, Tamannaah could be seen brimming with happiness and couldn’t hold back her smiles. She sincerely thanked all her fans who have supported and cherished “Kaavaalaa” throughout its journey. Their love and encouragement have meant the world to her, making the experience even more special and memorable.

The audio launch became even more exceptional for Tamannaah because the legendary actor Rajinikanth graced the occasion as a member of the audience. Just the thought of having the iconic actor witness her performance gave her goosebumps. His presence added a surreal touch to the event, making it a treasured memory for the actress.

In conclusion, Tamannaah expressed her love and gratitude to her fans from the depths of her heart. The overwhelming support for “Kaavaalaa” has deeply touched her, and she feels blessed to have such a loving fanbase. With the film’s release approaching, the actress is filled with excitement and anticipation for the audience to witness her work on the big screen.

