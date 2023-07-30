ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures

Tamannaah could be seen brimming with happiness and couldn't hold back her smiles. She sincerely thanked all her fans who have supported and cherished "Kaavaalaa" throughout its journey.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 04:20:52
Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838853

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia amused her fans by sharing some captivating moments from the audio launch event of her upcoming movie “Jailer.” The event was filled with excitement and emotions as she performed in front of her devoted fans who have shown immense love for her film, “Kaavaalaa.” Tamannaah expressed her heartfelt gratitude in her post and shared her joyous feelings about the event.

In the beautiful pictures she shared, Tamannaah could be seen brimming with happiness and couldn’t hold back her smiles. She sincerely thanked all her fans who have supported and cherished “Kaavaalaa” throughout its journey. Their love and encouragement have meant the world to her, making the experience even more special and memorable.

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838847

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838848

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838849

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838850

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838851

Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen pictures 838852

The audio launch became even more exceptional for Tamannaah because the legendary actor Rajinikanth graced the occasion as a member of the audience. Just the thought of having the iconic actor witness her performance gave her goosebumps. His presence added a surreal touch to the event, making it a treasured memory for the actress.

In conclusion, Tamannaah expressed her love and gratitude to her fans from the depths of her heart. The overwhelming support for “Kaavaalaa” has deeply touched her, and she feels blessed to have such a loving fanbase. With the film’s release approaching, the actress is filled with excitement and anticipation for the audience to witness her work on the big screen.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838223
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says ‘Heat Wave..’
Tamannaah Bhatia denies Rs 2 crore diamond gift; reveals it's a bottle opener 837736
Tamannaah Bhatia denies Rs 2 crore diamond gift; reveals it’s a bottle opener
Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside 836944
Tamannaah Bhatia to grace Nanban Entertainment launch in Chennai, deets inside
Milky Beauty Promo: Tamannaah Bhatia-Chiranjeevi’s spicy romance leaves fans awed 835679
Milky Beauty Promo: Tamannaah Bhatia-Chiranjeevi’s spicy romance leaves fans awed
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants 835066
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out 833999
Tamannaah Bhatia visits her alma-mater ‘ R D National College’ in style, check out
Latest Stories
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl 838878
In Pics: Ashi Singh gives her ethnic couture a floral twirl
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures 838843
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday’s Uber Cool Vibes In White Mini Dress In Vacation Pictures
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown 838835
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look 838827
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look
Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838819
Nia Sharma’s Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here
Kajal Raghwani's Fun Banter On Set; See Pics 838998
Kajal Raghwani’s Fun Banter On Set; See Pics
Read Latest News