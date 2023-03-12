Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most well-known and talented young actors in Hindi entertainment. Bothe a knack for drawing attention to themselves via their performance and sense of style. With Dhadak, Janhvi made a standout debut in 2018, Ananya followed a year later with full force, and the two are currently crushing it.

They have done everything, from acting like Gen-Z Goddesses to enchanting people with charisma.

Ananya Panday was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and dressed up for an award show in a black lehenga set by Shivan & Narresh. It is the perfect option for this wedding season because it is decorated with lovely intricate motifs. The black bralette has exquisite decorations, thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a black embroidered panel with scalloped edges on the hem. She wore it with a matching, high-waisted lehenga skirt with tulle panelling and similar, atypically patterned decorations. The lehenga did a terrific job of enhancing the entire ensemble with its beads, sequins, shells, and mirrors. The skirt incorporates pockets and a belt to help define the waist for a modern twist. Who wouldn’t adore that? She finished the appearance with an Outhouse Jewelry silver-studded necklace. Ideal for a night of dancing at your closest friend’s wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor dressed in an elegant sheer saree with a floral design. This six-yard saree can be found on the Raw Mango label’s shelves. It had a vibrant rose print on a white background on a white background on a white background in muted red, pink, and yellow tones. Intricate silver patti borders are also on the six yards, giving this appearance even more personality. She wore the translucent saree with a classic white, sleeveless bralette-style blouse. The back also has the same style as the scooped, wide neckline. In addition, the actress selected hefty silver bracelets from Curio Cottage and Amrapali Jewelry, lovely silver jhumkas, a large gem ring, and other accessories. Overall, the ensemble had a beautiful antique vibe, and We’re ready to help!



Whose outfit did you love most? Share your thoughts in the comment.

Source: india.com, toi, zoom tv