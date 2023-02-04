Janhvi Kapoor is among the most attractive and interesting actresses in the Hindi cinema industry. The actress made her cinematic debut in 2018, and everything has been swimmingly for her. Her professional career has been at its height for quite some time, and it is no wonder that we are always in awe of her gorgeous beauty and brilliant presence.

Her swag and oomph factor are always on fire, which is why come what may, we love to see her sparkle like a true queen to win everybody’s hearts. She has the power to produce heat and melt hearts instantaneously.

The star youngster never fails to capture the public’s attention via her personal or professional achievements. Not only that, but she is a social media star who updates her Instagram account with photographs from photoshoots, family portraits, BTS from sets, and other stuff. In addition, she just released an adorable dance video in a feather dress; scroll down to watch her appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Chicken Wings Dance

She stole the hearts of her fans and followers today when she shared a beautifully nice video on her Instagram. She is dressed in a baby pink feather gown and appears adorable. Janhvi Kapoor styled her hair in a middle-parted curly hairdo. She applied dark glossy pink lipstick to her exquisite makeup. She only wore silver diamond earrings. In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing from right to left to the ‘chicken song’ with the endearing hand and leg bouncing gestures. Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post, ” when u know it’s time to break for lunch .”

About Bawaal Movie

Bawaal is a Bollywood film that will be released in 2023. It is a drama film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, with Parth Siddhpura and Satendra Soni in supporting parts. Nitesh Tiwari directed the film, which Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala produced. It’s being produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Bawaal will be released in theatres globally on April 7, 2023.

Did you enjoy Janhvi Kapoor’s chicken wings dance video? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.