Jasmin Bhasin Looks Like A Typical Punjabi Bride In Peach Anarkali Suit, See How

The charming Jasmin Bhasin never fails to impress with her traditional avatars. Whether in ethereal sarees or lehengas, she pulls every look in a way that makes her ‘talk of the town.’ Well, her latest glam is no exception as she graced her look in a beautiful peach anarkali suit that she looks like a typical Punjabi bride.

Jasmin Bhasin As A Punjabi Bride

In the captivating ensemble, Jasmin showcases her ethnicity effortlessly. She wore a peach anarkali that had a simple anarkali kurta with a golden border. With matching pants and a dupatta, she looks as gorgeous as ever. The sparkling golden threads intricately crafted look beautiful.

But wait, that’s not all! Jasmin adorns her look with a beautiful red motif and emerald necklace with matching earrings and maan tika that beautifully combines with the peach outfit. The red chudas with kalerein are the symbol of Punjabi bride. Her hair is styled in braids and tied with golden hair accessories that resemble Punjabi culture. With captivating eyeliners, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, Jasmin perfectly rounds her look like a typical Punjabi bride.

What adds extra charm to these gorgeous photos is Jasmin’s charismatic smile and irresistible ‘aadaye’ as she poses in front of the camera.

Did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s Punjabi bridal glam? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.