Jasmin Bhasin’s Cute Dance Moves on a Punjabi Song Will Melt Your Heart, Watch Now!

Jasmin Bhasin is a talented and versatile television actress with an impressive Instagram presence. Her Instagram page is full of entertainment, offering personal insights and showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Today, she posted a video of herself dancing that is worth watching. Her captivating presence and cute dance moves are a testament to her talent. Let’s dive in and enjoy the video.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Cute Dance Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva flaunts her dazzling summer-inspired appearance in a floral mini dress. The outfit features an ivory background with a pink printed collar, ¾ length sleeves, knot-tied midriff fitted, flared layered mini dress. She rounded off her look with half-tied, loose bangs, simple, glowy makeup with matte lips, and minimal accessories with rings.

In the video, Jasmin Bhasin dances with sheer joy and infectious energy, perfectly synchronizing with the lyrics and music of the Punjabi song ‘Jind Kadh Ke.’ Her stunning dance moves energize us and make us want to stand up and groove with her. The visuals capture the diva enjoying a delightful day off, dancing on the ferry under the warm sunshine, with the blue sky and clean water as her backdrop. Her cute expressions add a touch of sweetness that melts our hearts.

She captioned her post, “I can dance on rough sea 😉 @bhangralicious always love your simple choreographies 🫶🏻.”

