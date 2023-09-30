Movies | Celebrities

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga

In their recent Instagram dump, Jawan actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, and Sanya Malhotra show their fashionista vibe in different outfits, from gowns to lehenga. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Sep,2023 18:00:40
Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster film Jawan features beautiful actresses like Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, and Sanya Malhotra, who won hearts playing side roles. Recently, the divas have shown their fashionista vibe in different styles, from gowns to lehenga.

Ridhi Dogra In Black Gown

Be the star of the night in the glamour of gowns. Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra makes a statement appearance in a pure black gown for an award function. The plunging neckline with the bodycon fit shows her stunning look. With a sleek hairstyle and diamond earrings, she elevates her glam.

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857019

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857020

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857022

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857023

Priya Mani Raj In Pink Pant Suit

Get that bossy look with a pant suit just like Jawan queen Priya Mani Raj in this pink and orange pant suit style, including a pink printed bralette paired with high waist flare pants with a jacket. She looked stunning with long earrings, basic eyeliner, and minimalistic makeup in this pop-colored look.

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857024

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857025

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857027

Sanya Malhotra In Beige Lehenga Set

Be the center of attraction in an embellished lehenga set just like a beige lehenga set, including an intricately designed plunging neckline blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt and see-through dupatta draped as a cape. Her look is complete with the long earrings, princess necklace, floral bun, and sparkling makeup.

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857031

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857032

Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857033

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

