Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan‘s blockbuster Jawan made history ever since the film’s release. Apart from the amazing cinematic play, Sha Rukh’s character, the other great thing is the divas in the film. All of them are skillful actresses who also have a knack for fashion, and recently, these divas ace their contemporary styles from bodycon to gown.

Priyanka Mai Raj’s White Gown

The gown can be the first and easy choice wherever you go, just like Priya Mani during the promotions of Jawan. She opts for a divine white net gown. The v-neckline looks stunning with the green and brown threadwork butterfly design. The complementing makeup gives her a minimal look.

Ridhi Dogra In Blue-Green Co ord Set

The ever-charming Ridhi shows a love for bohemian outfits. She rocks her casual look in a blue-green co ord set, including a strapless bralette top paired with a high waist ruffle skirt. The dupatta draped as a cape adds a modern-day touch. Her sparkling green eyes and overall appearance look captivating.

Sanya Malhotra In Glittery Gown

On the other hand, Sanya aces her look in a bodycon gilded gown. The plunging neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders, and the cut-out details on her curves look sensuous. In this sparkling gold style, the actress looks jaw-dropping.

