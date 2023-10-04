Movies | Celebrities

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown

Jawan divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra won hearts with their performance in the film. And today, they ace the contemporary fashion from bodycon to gown.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 20:00:52
  • Highlights
  • During the film promotions, Priya Mani Raj looks stunning in a white gown.
  • Ridhi Dogra radiates charm in green co ords.
  • Sanya Malhotra shows her sassy look in glittery bodycon.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s blockbuster Jawan made history ever since the film’s release. Apart from the amazing cinematic play, Sha Rukh’s character, the other great thing is the divas in the film. All of them are skillful actresses who also have a knack for fashion, and recently, these divas ace their contemporary styles from bodycon to gown.

Priyanka Mai Raj’s White Gown

The gown can be the first and easy choice wherever you go, just like Priya Mani during the promotions of Jawan. She opts for a divine white net gown. The v-neckline looks stunning with the green and brown threadwork butterfly design. The complementing makeup gives her a minimal look.

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858127

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858128

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858129

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858130

Ridhi Dogra In Blue-Green Co ord Set

The ever-charming Ridhi shows a love for bohemian outfits. She rocks her casual look in a blue-green co ord set, including a strapless bralette top paired with a high waist ruffle skirt. The dupatta draped as a cape adds a modern-day touch. Her sparkling green eyes and overall appearance look captivating.

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858116

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858117

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858118

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858119

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858120

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858121

Sanya Malhotra In Glittery Gown

On the other hand, Sanya aces her look in a bodycon gilded gown. The plunging neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders, and the cut-out details on her curves look sensuous. In this sparkling gold style, the actress looks jaw-dropping.

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858123

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858124

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858125

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

