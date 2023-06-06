ADVERTISEMENT
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries

Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpses from her new movie Jee Karda, the movie glimpses look thrilling and utmost promising of entertainment. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 13:30:44
Tamannaah Bhatia dropped the trailer of her upcoming OTT flick, Jee Karda on her official Instagram handle. The glimpses are turning heads, nonetheless, given the amazing script and the cast’s grand acting prowess. The trailer is giving us a promising entertainment showcase and also a heart-beating story to cherish. Scroll beneath to get a glimpse of the trailer.

Jee Karda Trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film “Jee Karda” starring Tamannaah Bhatia is making quite a buzz all across the internet, providing viewers with a captivating glimpse into a rollercoaster journey filled with laughter, tears, and gripping moments.

The movie revolves around the lives of seven childhood friends, who, despite their contrasting personalities, share a deep bond. Together, they navigate through life’s ups and downs, experiencing love, making mistakes, and enduring heartbreak, ultimately learning that even the strongest friendships and relationships are not without their flaws. In this tale, Lavanya (played by Tamannaah Bhatia) and Rishab (portrayed by Suhail Nayyar) stand as the epitome of an ideal couple within the group, eagerly anticipating their wedding.

However, as the friends gather to celebrate, complications arise, leading to intriguing twists and turns in their relationships. The film, helmed by director Arunima Sharma, promises to deliver a compelling narrative that explores the complexities of human connections.

Check it out here:

Tamannaah Bhatia on Jee Karda

Talking about the film earlier, the Baahubali actress said, “I had an absolutely incredible time working on Jee Karda, for me, this show was the closest I’ve ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to.” As quoted by India Today.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

