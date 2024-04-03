Movies | Celebrities

Check it out Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to laud the newly released crew movie. Take a look below.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu had a blast filming the heist comedy Crew. Since its theatrical appearance, the picture has received a lot of affection from fans, which has helped it smash box office records. Karan Johar is a well-known filmmaker and the founder of Dharma Productions, producing numerous successful films over the years. The filmmaker recently watched the film and wrote a lengthy positive review for the movie on his Instagram story. Take a look below.

Karan Johar Positive Review For Crew Movie-

Karan Johar is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the Indian cinema industry, making several memorable films. This is why the industry takes his remarks and reviews very seriously. Just hours ago, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the crew movie poster for the heist comedy film Crew. He also took some time to examine the work of the film’s cast individually.

While praising the major performers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for their performances, he also shouted out Diljit Dosanjh for his tremendous swag on the big screen. Karan took a moment to congratulate the producers Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor and wished “Badhai Ho” to director Rajesh A Krishnan for the film’s success.

Did you like the crew movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.