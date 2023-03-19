Bollywood actresses have greatly appreciated ethnic clothing, frequently seen donning sarees. The actresses adore wearing sarees for their festival or function clothing looks. The actresses added to the appearance of their saree by styling it in various ways. Bollywood actresses have emerged as the industry’s most stylish celebrities, and they know how to dress beautifully. Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are two of the most beautiful and glitzy actresses in the business.

With her white silk organza saree and floral pattern blouse, Shilpa Shetty revives the glitz of the 1970s for a recent picture shoot. In the ensemble, the actor was gorgeous.

Shilpa dressed in a silk organza saree from the racks of the high-end clothing line Prints by Radhika for the shots from the elegant photoshoot. A border of green and silver sequined designs was added to the ethereal white six yards. We adore her appearance; it reminded us so much of the 1970s. Shilpa paired the saree with a full-sleeved, embroidered silk shirt with a floral design. Mutton-leg sleeves and a large, plunging V-neckline were its standout features. It was covered with green sequined foliage and rose designs. The actor conventionally dressed in a graceful number.

Shilpa completed her ethnic look with a matching ring, matching earrings, and an intricately tiered pearl necklace with a crimson stone. She parted her hair to the side, leaving it open, and curled it in gentle waves. She completed the look with clear heels and a hair clip with pearls.

Shilpa went for a polished eyeliner look, kohl-lined eyes, a deep red lip color, well-defined eyebrows, luminous complexion, subdued shimmery smokey eyes, a faint hint of blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter on her face for the glitz.

Organza was once a huge trend, but it hasn’t received much attention in recent years. Even though it is sheer, it exudes grace and elegance when Kareena Kapoor chooses to wear it.

Kareena Kapoor‘s impeccable sense of style never ceases to astound us. With this soft blue organza saree from Picchika, she even dazzled us. This shouted elegance and set itself apart from the competition by being manufactured just for our favorite because it was stamped with the name Bebo. This is what Kareena chose to wear with a one-shoulder shirt and danglers. She chose a messy hairstyle, light makeup, and smokey eyes to complete her outfit.