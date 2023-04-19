Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the most prolific and admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. While Katrina Kaif started her career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry, Rakul Preet Singh first started her career in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s why, come what may, they will always continue to shower them with all the love and affection that they deserve. While Katrina Kaif is currently well settled in her personal life after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, a lot of fans of Rakul Preet Singh are waiting for her to talk about her big wedding with Jackky Bhagnani.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh and Katrina Kaif shared special birthday wishes for their people:

When it comes to showing love and affection to their near and dear ones ladies and gentlemen, Rakul Preet Singh and Katrina Kaif simply never hesitate. They always ensure that they make their people feel special and that’s the true quality of superstars. Well, this time, in a rather interesting form of coincidence, both Rakul Preet Singh and Katrina Kaif shared special birthday wishes for their people. While Katrina Kaif shared on her Instagram story a special birthday wish for her dear friend, Rakul Preet Singh shared the same for her little ‘cutie pie’ in her Instagram story. Time to meet them ASAP –

Work Front:

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in movies like Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’ which is set to be a Pan-Indian movie.