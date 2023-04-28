Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's seetimaar 'chikni chameli' moment

Check out how Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are seen winning hearts in this old throwback dance video

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra are two individuals who truly need no introduction. Both of them have been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received in their entire career, we can certainly say that they deserve it all. While Katrina Kaif has been achieving tremendous fame and success since the very beginning of the 2000 decade in B-Town, Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, started getting his share of success and fame immediately after Student Of The Year way back in 2012 and well, we love it indeed.

Check out this viral dance video of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif that you will love:

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif share a great bond of friendship and equation with each other and that’s exactly why, anything and everything that they engage in together keeps getting love and attention of the fans. Well, for the same fans, we have this special and interesting video where Sidharth Malhotra was seen engaging with Katrina Kaif while dancing on the hook step of Chikni Chameli together. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and well, we truly love it.