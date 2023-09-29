Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif emerges as WhatsApp's leading celebrity star, beats Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny

WhatsApp's recent introduction of the Channels feature has set the stage for celebrities to connect with their fans like never before, and Katrina Kaif has taken full advantage. Her WhatsApp Channel has soared past the 10 million follower milestone, firmly establishing itself as one of the platform's most sought-after destinations

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 15:00:49
Katrina Kaif emerges as WhatsApp's leading celebrity star, beats Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny 856540

Katrina Kaif has asserted her dominance on WhatsApp, establishing herself as the ultimate social media sensation. With an unrivaled number of followers, she has not only outshone Mark Zuckerberg but also left Bad Bunny trailing in her wake, effectively rewriting the social media rulebook.

WhatsApp’s recent introduction of the Channels feature has set the stage for celebrities to connect with their fans like never before, and Katrina Kaif has taken full advantage. Her WhatsApp Channel has soared past the 10 million follower milestone, firmly establishing itself as one of the platform’s most sought-after destinations. Currently, the Bollywood icon boasts a staggering 15.2 million followers, surpassing Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose channel stands at a comparatively modest 10.1 million followers at the time of this report.

The journey began on September 13 when Katrina Kaif made her grand entrance into the world of WhatsApp with a warm and welcoming message: “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Let’s start Channelling.” Accompanying this message was a video message from the Bollywood sensation herself, in which she shared her excitement: “Hey everyone, I am Katrina Kaif, and guess what! I am super excited to be sharing with you that I am gonna be launching my very own WhatsApp channel where I’ll be sharing all updates of all my latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about my life. So stay tuned for all the updates and come and take a peek behind the lens where magic never ends. So, let’s start Channelling.”

In this new era of social media, fans spare no effort in staying updated, especially when it comes to their beloved celebrities. Katrina Kaif’s meteoric rise on WhatsApp Channels underscores the immense power and influence that celebrities wield in the digital age. Her ability to connect with millions of followers in such a short span of time is a testament to her stardom and the evolving landscape of social media platforms.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks 856400
Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks
Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, And Katrina Kaif Give Their Saree Modern Look With Blouse Neck Design 855998
Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, And Katrina Kaif Give Their Saree Modern Look With Blouse Neck Design
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO's First Indian Brand Ambassador 855593
Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO’s First Indian Brand Ambassador
Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855354
Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season’s Trending Blouse Designs
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs 854441
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs
Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra 853018
Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra

Latest Stories

Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition 856574
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya falls, Rajveer wins Dahi Handi competition
Exclusive: Mahua Manik joins the cast of mythological Kaashi Vishvanath 856572
Exclusive: Mahua Manik joins the cast of mythological Kaashi Vishvanath
Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together 856528
Aaja Baija Tu: Salim Merchant & Arijit Singh drop groovy new track, share candid selfie together
News9 Live Culminates Season 01 of 'Duologue with Barun Das' Featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day: Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge. 856559
News9 Live Culminates Season 01 of ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ Featuring Dr. Devi Shetty on World Heart Day: Engaging ‘Duologue’ yields out of box solutions for mitigating India’s healthcare challenge.
Savi Proposes Ishaan in a Unique Style On The Stage Of The Star Parivaar Awards! 856556
Savi Proposes Ishaan in a Unique Style On The Stage Of The Star Parivaar Awards!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan's insensitive attitude 856539
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan’s insensitive attitude
Read Latest News