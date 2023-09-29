Katrina Kaif emerges as WhatsApp's leading celebrity star, beats Mark Zuckerberg and Bad Bunny

Katrina Kaif has asserted her dominance on WhatsApp, establishing herself as the ultimate social media sensation. With an unrivaled number of followers, she has not only outshone Mark Zuckerberg but also left Bad Bunny trailing in her wake, effectively rewriting the social media rulebook.

WhatsApp’s recent introduction of the Channels feature has set the stage for celebrities to connect with their fans like never before, and Katrina Kaif has taken full advantage. Her WhatsApp Channel has soared past the 10 million follower milestone, firmly establishing itself as one of the platform’s most sought-after destinations. Currently, the Bollywood icon boasts a staggering 15.2 million followers, surpassing Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose channel stands at a comparatively modest 10.1 million followers at the time of this report.

The journey began on September 13 when Katrina Kaif made her grand entrance into the world of WhatsApp with a warm and welcoming message: “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel.. Let’s start Channelling.” Accompanying this message was a video message from the Bollywood sensation herself, in which she shared her excitement: “Hey everyone, I am Katrina Kaif, and guess what! I am super excited to be sharing with you that I am gonna be launching my very own WhatsApp channel where I’ll be sharing all updates of all my latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about my life. So stay tuned for all the updates and come and take a peek behind the lens where magic never ends. So, let’s start Channelling.”

In this new era of social media, fans spare no effort in staying updated, especially when it comes to their beloved celebrities. Katrina Kaif’s meteoric rise on WhatsApp Channels underscores the immense power and influence that celebrities wield in the digital age. Her ability to connect with millions of followers in such a short span of time is a testament to her stardom and the evolving landscape of social media platforms.