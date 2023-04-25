ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here

Check out Katrina Kaif's special message for Varun Dhawan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 16:05:12
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been slaying the world of movies and entertainment since the 2000 decade and well, with every passing year, she’s only continued to grow and get bigger and better like a true performing artiste. In her entire career till date, Katrina Kaif has done everything, starting from doing commercial, blockbuster movies to critically-acclaimed content and well, we have loved all of it for real. Her swag game on social media is lit and that’s exactly why, anything and everything that she does from her end on internet goes viral among netizens all over the country:

Check out what Katrina Kaif has to say about Varun Dhawan:

As far as friendships in the industry are concerned ladies and gentlemen, one person with whom Katrina Kaif shares a very good equation and friendship is none other than Varun Dhawan. Well, that’s exactly why, on the occasion of his birthday, Katrina Kaif shared a cute birthday wish for the actor with a special note and well, we are truly in awe for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here 801056

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this cute post from Katrina Kaif’s end? Do you all want to see the two of them in a movie together folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Jannat Zubair Rahmani feels Varun Dhawan is 'sweetest', here's why
Jannat Zubair Rahmani feels Varun Dhawan is 'sweetest', here's why
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Varun Dhawan On His Birthday
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Wishes Varun Dhawan On His Birthday
Latest Stories
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Aladdin fame Ashi Singh’s glam looks in purple ensembles
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Kiara Advani And Her Bewitching Transformation, Fugly To Govinda Naam Mera
Read Latest News