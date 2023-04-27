ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif is a vision in "sunshine vibes", we are in love

Check out this stunning avatar of Katrina Kaif that will make you fall in love with her

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Apr,2023 12:45:56
Katrina Kaif is a vision in "sunshine vibes", we are in love

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the country in today’s time. The diva has over the years worked immensely hard to become a cult niche and sensation and well, that’s what, we genuinely love her the most all the time. In all these years of hard work and efforts, Katrina Kaif has achieved to a tremendous extent and that’s exactly why innumerable young girls and aspiring models all over the country look up to her as an inspiration. Her social media game is super stylish and amazing and well, no wonder, we are always in love whenever we see her in captivating avatars.

Check out how Katrina Kaif is winning hearts with her latest Instagram photos:

The thing with Katrina Kaif is that whenever Katrina Kaif shares new and engaging photos and videos, her fans literally go berserk and can’t stop falling in love with her. Well, this time, once again, the beautiful damsel has shared gorgeous photos which are all about sunshine vibes and well, as expected, we are falling in love. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. We are super excited. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Katrina Kaif shows how fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand
Katrina Kaif shows how fashion and fitness can go hand-in-hand
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
Katrina Kaif has a message for Varun Dhawan, check out here
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking snaps from Eid celebration, Vaani Kapoor says, "so pretty"
In pics: Katrina Kaif’s day out in beach with her gal pals
In pics: Katrina Kaif’s day out in beach with her gal pals
Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now)
Ultimate Fashion Battle: Nora Fatehi Vs Katrina Kaif: Your most desirable vogue queen in black see-through transparent outfit? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Read Latest News