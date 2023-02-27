Katrina Kaif is one of the cutest and most desirable actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been making heads spin and making people drool for real since the very beginning of her career in B-Town and well, given the kind of love and affection that she’s received from fans in all these years, we are certainly happy and confident of the fact that she’s in a deserving position when it comes to her good work in the entertainment space. Ever since the time she got married, her personal life happiness blended with professional success quotient has become even better and well, we are today super proud of her for everything that she has to offer.

Each and every time Katrina Kaif shares a new and interesting photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens as well as fans totally melt in awe and go bananas in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, Katrina Kaif has kept it really easy and simple in her latest cute selfie on a special Sunday and well, we can’t stop drooling at all. Want to check out? See below folks –

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is slowly and steadily gearing up for ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi and others and we are super excited. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com