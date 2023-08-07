ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal's Annoying and Endearing Habits

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The actress, in an interview, revealed the annoying and endearing habits of her husband

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 01:15:09
One of the cutest and most adorable couples in town, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often make fans gaga over their chemistry. The duo became a hot topic on the internet after the announcement of their marriage. From stars to fans, it was a dream for everyone. The couple often makes adorable appearances together at events and functions, and their chemistry has always left everyone in awe. In comparison, fans are eager to know their bond with each other and what they like and dislike.

Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Husband’s Annoying And Endearing Habit

In an interview with Pinkvilla when she was asked about Vicky Kaushal’s most endearing and annoying habit. Katrina Kaif laughed and said, “Endearing is I think, his joy for dancing and singing like the honest, pure joy and for just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is, I think is, just one of the most beautiful things to see, and the joy he has for singing, and he’s a good singer.”

Further, she added, “And many, many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him, can you please sing me a song.” Talking about the annoying habit, she said, “Annoying habit, sometimes he can be stubborn.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with family and friends on 9th December 2021.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

