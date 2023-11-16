Katrina Kaif’s Diwali glamour shines in golden silk lehenga

Bollywood’s style icon, Katrina Kaif, recently enchanted fans with a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations, donning a stunning golden silk lehenga that accentuated her elegance. The Bollywood diva paired the resplendent ensemble with traditional gold jhumkas, adding a touch of cultural grace to her festive look. Her casually chic bun added the perfect blend of sophistication and ease, making her balcony snapshots a true visual delight for fans.

Tiger 3’s Success

Amidst the festive glamour, Katrina Kaif is reveling in the triumph of her latest film, “Tiger 3,” where she portrays the character of Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s formidable Tiger. The movie, a key component of the YRF Spy Universe, features not only intense action sequences but also a star-studded cast that includes Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist.

Premiering on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, “Tiger 3” made a dazzling debut, amassing a staggering ₹44.5 crore at the box office. The film’s success continued its momentum, reaching ₹59 crore on Monday and soaring to an impressive total of ₹146 crore within just three days of its release. The captivating performances, coupled with the high-octane action and gripping storyline, have undoubtedly contributed to the film’s phenomenal box office numbers.

Katrina Kaif’s fashion reign continues on and off screen

As Katrina Kaif continues to shine both in her fashion choices and on the silver screen, “Tiger 3” stands not only as a cinematic success but also as a showcase of the actress’s impeccable style. The golden silk lehenga from her Diwali celebration adds another feather to her cap as a fashion trendsetter in the glamour-filled world of Bollywood.